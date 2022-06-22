Letters to the Editor — June 22, 2022

Agnipath, Agniveers

With financial expenditure on the defence forces in terms of welfare having reached a point of crisis, the Agnipath scheme is a step in the right direction. It is unfortunate that the scheme has been misinterpreted and is being coloured as denying aspiring youth a secure career. With the Government making assurances of age relaxation, a reasonable salary and a substantial financial amount at the end of the four-year term along with avenues of employment later, it is baffling why youngsters are still unhappy. The defence forces cannot be seen as a mere ‘recruiting agency’. Youngsters must give up their agitational approach and realise that a career in the defence services needs a matured and disciplined outlook.

B. Gurumurthy,

Madurai

A reader (Letters to the Editor, June 21) has said that it “takes at least six years of dedicated and involved training to create a soldier” and that under Agnipath, the Indian “defence forces and the Indian Army in particular will be reduced to another central armed police force”. Is the reader who is an “Army veteran” trying to imply that paramilitary personnel are incapable of carrying out operations and maintaining law and order duties? I served in the Central Reserve Police Force for 22 years. It needs no reiteration that it is one of India’s elite paramilitary forces doing exemplary work in guarding the nation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. One of its tasks has been to oversee election duties across the country which it has performed in an exemplary manner and without proper facilities when compared to the Army. It may also be noted that 30% of the National Security Guard and Special Protection Group commandos are from the paramilitary forces. I am sure that if Agnipath soldiers are inducted in the paramilitary under the quota, they will definitely do well in every duty assigned to them.

V. Anandan,

Palakkad, Kerala

Why the protest against Agnipath by youngsters took a violent turn is because a large percentage of candidates who had registered in 2019 and subsequently cleared a few steps of the recruitment processes — importantly, on merit — were blocked by COVID-19 induced disruptions. The Government ought to have taken cognisance of this before making the announcement of Agnipath. It is only fair that these candidates are recruited according to the earlier norms. As far as Agnipath is concerned, let all youngsters who meet the criteria make a considered decision. One only wishes that the entire scheme was debated in Parliament since it is a matter of national security.

Ravi Bhushan,

Kurukshetra, Haryana

If it is the heavy load of pension payment that is the main reason for introducing this half-baked scheme, shattering the dreams of patriotic youth, the Government should have visited its account books and regulated and standardised pensions for other Government servants.

Koteswara Rao Yarlagadda,

Bengaluru

It is unfortunate to have a Minister in the Government (and an officer who once held the highest post in the Army) making shocking and condescending remarks. The Minister should be looking at the issue from the aspirant’s point of view. It is deeply shocking for a youngster. Policy cannot be made as a result of political arrogance and perceived invincibility based on electoral strength and the lack of cohesion in the Opposition’s ranks. The 75% of Agniveers who will have to leave the defence forces must be ensured a bright future.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Conserve water

A not-so-strong monsoon so far is worrying. There needs to be a national task force assisted by ground-level officers to look into areas where water usage and wastage are high and prepare a citizen’s charter. India must learn to take water conservation seriously as fresh water is a very precious resource.

Ratnaraj Jain,

Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh