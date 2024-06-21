GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — June 21, 2024
Premium

Published - June 21, 2024 12:24 am IST

Examination integrity

Even as the storm caused by irregularities in this year’s NEET has still to settle, comes another bombshell (Page 1, “UGC-NET cancelled, CBI probe ordered”, June 20). While fairness, integrity and transparency should be the guiding factors in such high-profile tests, it is unfortunate that gaps are being discovered much after these tests are held. It is deeply disheartening for lakhs of genuine aspirants. An overhaul of the organisations which are mandated to conduct such qualifying examinations should be undertaken. Standard operating procedures must be evolved.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Hooch tragedy

The toxic liquor tragedy in Tamil Nadu is shocking. There needs to be a proper investigation. The DMK government is quick to talk about its ‘Dravidian model’ as having helped it achieve top spot in social development/welfare programmes. But the toxic liquor deaths in the State are a black spot.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

It does not require rocket science to unearth who is behind the spurious liquor trade and the vending points. Every police officer would know what and where to tap for information. The government needs to protect the lives of the ordinary man, who is usually the most affected in such incidents and who has no social or safety nets.

A. Thirugnanasambantham,

Coimbatore

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.