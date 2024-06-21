Letters to The Editor — June 21, 2024

Examination integrity

Even as the storm caused by irregularities in this year’s NEET has still to settle, comes another bombshell (Page 1, “UGC-NET cancelled, CBI probe ordered”, June 20). While fairness, integrity and transparency should be the guiding factors in such high-profile tests, it is unfortunate that gaps are being discovered much after these tests are held. It is deeply disheartening for lakhs of genuine aspirants. An overhaul of the organisations which are mandated to conduct such qualifying examinations should be undertaken. Standard operating procedures must be evolved.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Hooch tragedy

The toxic liquor tragedy in Tamil Nadu is shocking. There needs to be a proper investigation. The DMK government is quick to talk about its ‘Dravidian model’ as having helped it achieve top spot in social development/welfare programmes. But the toxic liquor deaths in the State are a black spot.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

It does not require rocket science to unearth who is behind the spurious liquor trade and the vending points. Every police officer would know what and where to tap for information. The government needs to protect the lives of the ordinary man, who is usually the most affected in such incidents and who has no social or safety nets.

A. Thirugnanasambantham,

Coimbatore