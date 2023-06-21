Letters to The Editor — June 21, 2023

June 21, 2023 12:24 am | Updated June 20, 2023 11:14 pm IST

Manipur unrest

At a time when Manipur continues to be rocked by widespread ethnic violence and arson, it is appalling and a matter of utmost concern that the central government has accorded weightage to political considerations rather than the safety and security of the common man.

The continued and widespread unrest in the north-eastern State is a typical example of how a situation can get out of hand if sensitive social issues are not handled with maturity and in a time-bound manner by the powers that be. In an already surcharged atmosphere, political parties of all hues need to desist from stoking the fires of hatred for political mileage. The State government needs to act with political sagacity to restore order and peace.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

Rice offer

The gesture by Punjab to offer to help Karnataka with its free rice scheme (Page 1, June 20) is a heartening development in the backdrop of political bitterness and confrontations in various parts of the nation. The initiative does show the central government in a bad light especially when there is much grain storage in Food Corporation of India granaries. Such gestures will contribute richly to public welfare.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

