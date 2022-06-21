Letters to the Editor — June 21, 2022

Agnipath and after

The Government’s decision to implement the Agnipath scheme under the pretext of infusing young blood in the defence forces and pruning financial expenses being incurred for salaries and pensions, thereby using the saved amount to buy advanced weaponry systems lacks conviction. The Service Chiefs have been put in a delicate position by the Government to accept and endorse the scheme. When there is large-scale unemployment, made worse by the pandemic, how will space be found for the Agniveers who exit the services? Even if the private sector lends a helping hand, there are limits.

When thousands of India’s sons are risking their life guarding the country’s borders round the clock to ensure our safety, donning the accountant’s hat and thinking about savings and pensions saved should not have entered the mind of the Government. To use the argument that this is the trend in some parts of the advanced world is specious.

Santanam Seshadri,

Chennai

All officers who have commanded battalions will confirm that it takes at least six years of dedicated and involved training to create a soldier. The new scheme will affect the regimental spirit of Naam, Namak, Nishan.

The defence forces and the Indian Army in particular will be reduced to another central armed police force. As a veteran, I can say that this scheme will have grave repercussions down the line. The service “brass” must work on the Government to withdraw this scheme in the interests of the nation.

C.B. Menon,

Chennai

The aspirants cannot blame anyone but themselves for the current situation, as their protests were violent from the beginning, giving no room for peaceful negotiations. Now that the Services have announced the recruitment schedule, there is no point in the aspirants continuing with their protests. As Agnipath is the only route for soldier recruitment, they must begin preparing for the tests. The Agnipath scheme may be imperfect from the public point of view, but the argument put forward by the Services — to bring down the average age and cost-cutting — needs to be understood in perspective. In the current technological age, more than numbers, the quality and agility of the armed forces is more important. Also, the Services would need younger people conversant with the latest technology. Instead of getting disheartened as only 25% of the Agniveers will be absorbed in the armed forces, it is better that they all note that they will be getting the best training possible in the country for four years, exit the forces and enter the job market with a distinct advantage over the others.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

The Government has put out a list of advantages of being an ‘Agniveer’, but there are some steps it can take to calm those protesting. It can announce that the previously ongoing defence recruitments can continue simultaneously with this scheme. Second, it can clarify what the percentage of defence recruitments will be under this scheme every year. Third, it can increase the initial period of service or ensure a ‘Seva Nidhi’ package in the form of pension. If an Army official who supports the Agnipath scheme said that ‘nothing is cast in stone’ (about the earlier recruitment scheme), the same line applies to this as well.

Deepanshu Panchal,

Kolkata

It was distressing to read some of the thoughtless remarks made by BJP leaders about the employability of those Agniveers who leave the defence services after four years (Inside pages, “BJP leaders’ comments lead to a strong backlash”, June 20). One is not sure whether this might sow the seeds of doubt in the minds of aspiring Agniveers. It is important that defence officials who have spoken in praise of the scheme ensure that there is a bright future for our youth.

Shalini Gerald,

Chennai

Think environmentally

India’s standing in the recently released Environment Performance Index is disappointing. Ever since the index was started, India has not scored well. Its dismal ranking in air quality does not need elaboration. The Government needs to gauge the adequacy of its environmental policies. Economic prosperity and development cannot be used as an argument to not act against climate change.

Kartikey Singh,

Faridabad, Haryana