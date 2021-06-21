Letters to the Editor — June 21, 2021

Hope for J&K

Jammu and Kashmir, famed for its beauty, and now lost peace, has become a hotbed of violence due to a raft of reasons. Its woes have been compounded by political instability and restrictions affecting the basic rights of the people. The citizens of J&K now deserve a new life that ensures peaceful coexistence and a trouble-free livelihoods (“Centre invites 14 J&K leaders to meet PM Modi next week”, June 20) with a sincere and transparent process of the restoration of Statehood, that includes fair elections, fast tracked.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Milkha Singh

The words of the legendary Milkha Singh, “God wanted me to play a part in bringing glory to India...”, are touching. The photograph of the ‘Flying Sikh’ romping home to a gold in the 440-yard race in Cardiff, 1958 (‘Sport’ page, June 20) is reminiscent of Usain Bolt’s finish for the gold in the 2008 Olympics. Given the huge chasm between the facilities available to the athletes of 1958 and now, Milkha Singh’s feats evoke awe. The fact that the legend was a stickler for discipline and fitness is a good lesson to aspiring athletes in India.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry

As a youngster, I had once watched Milkha Singh during his practice sessions at the Army regimental centre in Secunderabad; he was already a household name. My father was posted in the regiment and told me that the lean, wiry Sardar was none other than the great man himself. A detail that I will never ever forget is this. Even though he was made to stand way behind the start line, he whizzed past the others in seconds. The sight of the great Milkha Singh running like the wind will remain etched in my memory.

V. Nagarajan,

Chennai