Letters to The Editor — June 20, 2024

Ending discrimination

The Justice K. Chandru Committee has made its recommendations (“Students must not be allowed to sport wearables indicating caste, says panel”, June 19). So be it. But one feels that it is parents who are expected to be role models to their children in this matter, as ‘home’ is the first informal school for students. Be that as it may, schools and the government can enforce rules to end caste discrimination, but the refinement of minds should come from within. Needless to say, teachers should saturate their classes/lectures with anecdotes emphasising values such as patience, a broad outlook, industriousness and compassion.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

NEET candidates

I write this letter as a former Professor and Director, Entrance Exams and Admissions, Anna University, Chennai. In the context of the National Testing Agency cancelling the ‘grace marks’ awarded to over 1,500 candidates who had appeared for the recent NEET (UG) and announcing an optional retest, I have the following comment to make. As per the announcement of cancellation of grace marks, also approved by the top court of the land, for those candidates who opt for the retest, the original test marks (without grâce marks) will be discarded/dropped. I feel this spells injustice for many students. They can, instead, be allowed to choose between the marks scored in the May 5 exam (without grace marks) and in the retest. This will also help those who opted for the retest, but could not take it for some genuine reason.

P.V. Navaneethakrishnan,

Chennai

Railway safety

The train accident in Darjeeling district has raised concerns about the slow implementation of the ‘Kavach’ anti-collision system. There is an immediate need to sensitise loco running staff and other staff concerned with train operations regarding the standard procedures for operating trains under abnormal conditions. With the general election over, the next six months should be focused exclusively on all aspects of rail safety.

K. Balakesari,

Chennai

