GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — June 20, 2024
Premium

Published - June 20, 2024 12:24 am IST

Ending discrimination

The Justice K. Chandru Committee has made its recommendations (“Students must not be allowed to sport wearables indicating caste, says panel”, June 19). So be it. But one feels that it is parents who are expected to be role models to their children in this matter, as ‘home’ is the first informal school for students. Be that as it may, schools and the government can enforce rules to end caste discrimination, but the refinement of minds should come from within. Needless to say, teachers should saturate their classes/lectures with anecdotes emphasising values such as patience, a broad outlook, industriousness and compassion.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

NEET candidates

I write this letter as a former Professor and Director, Entrance Exams and Admissions, Anna University, Chennai. In the context of the National Testing Agency cancelling the ‘grace marks’ awarded to over 1,500 candidates who had appeared for the recent NEET (UG) and announcing an optional retest, I have the following comment to make. As per the announcement of cancellation of grace marks, also approved by the top court of the land, for those candidates who opt for the retest, the original test marks (without grâce marks) will be discarded/dropped. I feel this spells injustice for many students. They can, instead, be allowed to choose between the marks scored in the May 5 exam (without grace marks) and in the retest. This will also help those who opted for the retest, but could not take it for some genuine reason.

P.V. Navaneethakrishnan,

Chennai

Railway safety

The train accident in Darjeeling district has raised concerns about the slow implementation of the ‘Kavach’ anti-collision system. There is an immediate need to sensitise loco running staff and other staff concerned with train operations regarding the standard procedures for operating trains under abnormal conditions. With the general election over, the next six months should be focused exclusively on all aspects of rail safety.

K. Balakesari,

Chennai

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.