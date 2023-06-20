Letters to The Editor — June 20, 2023

June 20, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Pharma under the scanner

Of late, Indian pharma exports are in the news for all the wrong reasons (Page 1, June 19). It is appalling how drugs have been allowed to escape the stringent quality net, showing our regulatory system in a bad light. India needs to wake up.

R. Kumar,

Bengaluru

Plastic use in the Nilgiris

A report (‘South’ page, June 19), about local residents in the Nilgiris finding chips packets and other packaging in the dung of elephants, was shocking. Allowing five litre water bottles and other large plastic food containers will not reduce the use of plastic items that are thrown on the Ghat roads or in the waste accumulations in townships and villages in the Nilgiris. Unless dedicated and regular plastic trash clearing units are introduced and there are concerted efforts to ensure high awareness, the fragile Blue Mountains will continue to face grave environmental pressures.

J.W. Prabakar,

Udhagamandalam, The Nilgiris

A gradual change

That Kerala society has become so hollow and pretentious is obvious (“In Kerala, funky funerals high on bling and style”, ‘South’ page, June 19) . Children who do not care for their parents in their old age are assuaging their feelings of guilt. The western influence in the organisation of high-end burial ceremonies seems evident. The silver lining in the otherwise dark cloud is the employment opportunities this is offering to a beleaguered local population.

Sharada Sivaram,

Ernakulam, Kochi, Kerala

I am reminded of what Benyamin wrote almost 10 years ago in his book, Ottamarathanal, on ‘posh’ funerals in Kerala. He said there are people who sigh to themselves, saying, “If someone had died at home, I could have shown them how a funeral is to be conducted.”

Anuroop Haridas,

Kakkanad, Kerala

More money than what is good for them has made people do all kinds of silly things — from destination weddings to theme parties. What next? The latest songs at funerals? It is time the church steps in and discourages such ostentation. Many in Mumbai and its surrounding places are encouraging and practising shroud burials — a sheet of cloth replaces an expensive coffin.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai