Letters to the Editor — June 20, 2022

Agnipath and defence

That several Union Ministries are coming forward with various schemes for the rehabilitation of retrenched Agniveers only raises more questions. Will not young men who know that they will be employed for just four years be more anxious about their future? Second, even if these promises are observed in full, the numbers of those so reemployed will be far less than those retrenched, leaving the bulk to fend for themselves. This has the potential to demoralise and demotivate even serving Agniveers. It may be fair to assume that the controversial Agnipath scheme is the brainchild of the highest political office, aided by the bureaucracy and then thrust down the throats of the three services. Service chiefs being paraded on TV channels to defend what is essentially a political decision amounts to civilian authorities including Ministers disowning the scheme. Launching such a radical manpower scheme in a hurry, with long-term consequences shows flawed security-related decision making processes under the current regime.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

As an afterthought, Government ministries are announcing a slew of “buy one get one free” kind of guarantees, waivers, and promises to shore up the Agnipath scheme, billed as a “transformative” recruitment process for soldiers. It is clear that the rollout of the scheme has happened without sufficient consultations. The Defence Minister’s assurance that the quality of training imparted to the Agniveers will be the same as regular soldiers, except for its shorter duration, is as convincing as a “Learn English in 30 days” paperback.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry

The knee-jerk reactions of the Centre underscore the point that the plan was undercooked even after keeping it on the burner. It raises many a nagging question about the efficacy and intent of policy making in a most sensitive sphere such as the defence sector. Even hardcore votaries of the present dispensation find it truly hard to defend the indefensible. The support measures now offered are like using a garden hose to contain a mammoth wildfire of youth dismay, despair, and anger.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

The words ‘Agnipath’ and ‘Agniveer’ may sound romantic, but in reality any young man would feel extremely insecure and vulnerable. Another big concern is about rookie soldiers who may not have enough time to be trained well in the defence forces.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

It is very clear, and strange, that this Government believes in ‘shock and awe’ all the time, examples being demonetisation, the first COVID-19 lockdown, and now Agnipath. It is distressing that democratic norms are being cast aside.

Camaraderie is very essential in the defence forces, but with just four years of service, Agniveer would be pitted against Agniveer as only 25% of soldiers would be retained. In such a situation, one can imagine the tensions within defence units. Also, what are the standards/criteria that will be used to judge which soldier is fit to stay on?

V.V. Raju,

Hyderabad

It is quite apparent from the massive destruction of public property that elements and the political Opposition are only hell bent on opposing the Government’s scheme, without giving serious consideration to the pros and cons.

Seshagiri Row Karry,

Hyderabad