Letters to the Editor — June 2, 2021

Court and COVID policy

The Supreme Court’s rap on the Government’s knuckles over its confused vaccine policy is spot on (Inside pages, “Policy should be clear, flexible: SC”, June 1). With GDP contracting due to the pandemic, the Government will do well to quickly procure vaccines and for free. Immunisation in the rural areas has to be ramped up quickly without having to register on CoWIN which may not be feasible due to the digital divide (Inside pages, June 1). Finally, all talk about ‘vaccine interchangeability’ and single-dose efficacy is superfluous till the vaccine shortage issue is addressed and everyone above 18 is immunised quickly.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

The top court questioning the central government on its dual price vaccination policy, vaccine procurement by States on their own through global tenders and digital registration for vaccine jabs are genuine points which every right-thinking Indian has on his mind. India is one of the best countries which has a robust immunisation system in place, which has central procurement and with one of the best preventive strategies to face epidemics. The central government instead of reinventing the wheel should utilise its existing robust immunisation system and preventive strategies to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

T. Kailash Ditya,

Hyderabad

Crimes of the past

The report on the remains of children being found in a former school in Canada was chilling. But it is also a season of repentance for former colonial powers, a right step in this direction having been taken by French President Emmanuel Macron for the genocide in Rwanda. This should set a precedent for all countries to own up to past mistakes.

Sharada Sivaram,

Ernakulam, Kerala