Letters to The Editor — June 19, 2024

Rail accident

The train accident in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district (Page 1, June 18) has highlighted the perilous state of rail safety in India. The hasty imputation, without proper inquiry, that the accident is due to human failure, is premature and inconsistent with the rules. The Railways must wean itself away from ‘vanity projects’ and focus on rail safety. Restoring the exclusive Railway Budget is also an imperative need.

N. Sadasivan Pillai,

Guntakal, Andhra Pradesh

The Congress’s next move

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did emerge as a star campaigner in the general election, but it is too early to perceive what extent her impact as a lawmaker will be, if it materialises. Wayanad, in all likelihood, will give Ms. Gandhi a thumbs up, but her litmus test will be the State Assembly elections. How far she will succeed in countering challenges posed by the formidable saffron party, swinging votes in her party’s favour, remains to be seen.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

The Congress has rolled its last dice as the Congress’s ‘Brahmastra’ will be on test in the political battlefield. Parliament and its business are a different game altogether. It remains to be seen how the Gandhi siblings steer and rebuild the party, by encouraging new talent.

S. Venkataraman,

Bengaluru

Testing time

When aspirants have to undergo much stress during their appearance for NEET, those who facilitated paper leaks and committed other offences need to face severe punishment. Hard-working students deserve better.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai