Letters to The Editor — June 19, 2023

June 19, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Political battleground

It is unfortunate that textbooks have now become the new political battlegrounds, with political parties influencing what young minds should study (‘South’ page, “Karnataka govt. orders textbook revision with 18 changes”, June 18). Today’s student is tomorrow’s leader. Our political leaders must note that books and pens must be used to change the world for the better and not used to cross swords, with students as victims.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai

Blocked routes

It is surprising that the official reaction to the issue of elephants straying into human habitations in the Anaikatti area of the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border area is evasive (‘South’ page, June 18). During a recent visit to the place, I found almost the entire stretch of road leading to Kerala through Anaikatti to have barbed/electric wire fencing to ensure that elephants do not cross from one side to the other, even though it is their normal path. This is forcing elephants to take other routes, thus leading to man-animal conflict.

Soundarrajan,

Chennai

Candid talk

Ravichandran Ashwin’s candid interview (‘Sport’ page, June 16) confirms his status not only as a top-ranked bowler in the world but also as a seasoned cricketer. But, not playing your best spinner was questionable. Such a risk need not have been taken in a final of a world championship. It has become clear that Ashwin’s days are numbered. That he is mature enough to accept it is heart-warming.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu