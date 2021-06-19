Letters to the Editor — June 19, 2021

Assessment formula

The Supreme Court’s approval of the CBSE’s formula (along with the ICSE’s) to assess the performance of Class 12 students this year is welcome, given the circumstances (Page 1, June 18). The pandemic has taught students an important lesson: that they cannot count on the usual eleventh hour preparations, as they should have performed well consistently in the last three years to score good marks/grades this year. That said, one wonders how Class 10 marks can fit into Class 12 assessment especially in subjects such as business studies, accountancy, etc, which they would not have studied in Class 10. The evaluation would not reflect the correct performance.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

The disruption caused by the pandemic offers lessons to the Government, school boards and the education sector. Marks and grades are determined only by examinations. Students’ abilities and skills are not often taken into consideration. Content-based assessments and evaluations do not give a clear picture of skills and competence. Instead of giving importance to theoretical aspects of subjects, utility and practical aspects of knowledge must be focused on. Education must never be reduced to textbook-based information, and rote-learning. It must develop critical thinking, creativity and analytical abilities. As the disruptions by COVID-19 are likely to lead to a review of our present education and examination systems, it could be a blessing in disguise.

Venu G.S.,

Kalluvathukkal, Kollam, Kerala

Political opportunism

Political leaders and party members switching parties in election times and then doing it all over again as a result of greed for political power as well as monetary gains has become the order of the day in Indian democracy. No party is above board. Yesterday, those who talked of accountability and transparency in public life are at the forefront of deal making. Rank opportunism has become a normal practice in the political conduct of our leaders who seldom care about voter sentiments. Aaya Ram Gaya Ram politics, once popular in Haryana, has now spread to almost every State, courtesy an ambitious BJP whose double standards are out in the open.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana, Punjab

Nadal’s decision

Rafael Nadal’s decision to pull out of Wimbledon and the Olympics ‘to prolong his career’ defies logic as he is already 35. He should have a go at every Major. The race is against Novak Djokovic with a bunch of talented youngsters right behind.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu