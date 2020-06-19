Letters to the Editor — June 19, 2020

Border conflict

This incident gives India an opportunity to build closer strategic ties with Quad, build stronger bilateral ties with the U.S. and also its allies in the Indo-Pacific. China has not clashed with India alone; it has adopted an aggressive approach elsewhere too (“Is China’s peaceful development over?” June 18). Clearly, if not challenged, China will continue to make inroads into Indian territory. Countries around the world will be watching India’s response to this incident. India must think carefully before taking its next step, but without losing sight of what this crisis has to offer it in terms of a long-term plan.

Shubham Choubey,

Gurugram

It is axiomatic that we make our country; our defence of the country is our defence of ourselves. The surge in nationalist sentiments in the face of an external threat is understandable. The call for boycotting Chinese products is reflective of national anger. At the same time, India has to be realistic and sagacious in responding to China’s belligerence. Diplomacy is the best way to settle disputes. New Delhi should refuse to be drawn into an armed conflict, even if provoked. Domestic political considerations must be kept away from foreign policy.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode

Extracting revenge is not the answer to the face-off. The situation is precarious. The establishment and the media have to behave sensibly and sanely instead of breaking into nationalistic fervour. Many news channels and newspapers, especially regional language ones, seem to have forgotten COVID-19 completely and are instead busy ‘celebrating’ war. Warmongering should strictly be curbed in the print, electronic, and social media. Nationalism that invites and celebrates war has always wreaked havoc in the world. We should not forget that both the world wars were the products of jingoism.

Sukumaran C.V.,

Palakkad

The government should act responsibly by explaining to the public what really happened at the Ladakh border. This will also help unite the government and the Opposition on this particular issue and remove any doubts that the public may have. Transparency and communication are important when emotions are heightened.

Aamir Amin Bhat,

Kupwara

Following the conflict in Ladakh, there are calls by citizens and even a traders’ body to boycott Chinese goods. Indian manufacturing is dependent on supplies from China. Instead of calling for a boycott of Chinese goods, Indians should use this opportunity to think of ways to start manufacturing certain goods domestically — goods for which we have manpower and the capacity to build infrastructure. It is time to work towards an ‘Aatmanirbhar’ India.

Jaya Thampi,

Oachira

A system under strain

COVID-19 has exposed the loopholes in India’s health institutions (“A prescription of equitable and effective care” and “Maternal health matters”, June 18). Government hospitals are under tremendous strain, while many private ones are taking advantage of the situation. The need for a more robust healthcare system has been underlined time and again since independence but we have overlooked this need. The collapse of the healthcare system in the National Capital Region and the helplessness of health workers everywhere shows the ill-preparedness of the administration in tackling the crisis despite the imposition of several lockdowns. Everyone, irrespective of their socio-economic status, is entitled to the right to life and the right to health. Keeping in mind India’s social structure, the public health system needs immediate upgradation, and the high-handedness of private organisations must be immediately controlled.

Deepika Jain,

Delhi