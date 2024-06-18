GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — June 18, 2024
Premium

Published - June 18, 2024 12:24 am IST

Rail accident

There seems to be no end to railway accidents in India. The ‘over indulgence’ of the top leader in the affairs of the Ministry of Railways has made the Minister of Railways a non-entity. In the frenzy to flag off Vande Bharat trains across India, the Minister has become a hapless spectator. The Kavach warning system to save rail passengers is in focus again. One hopes that heads will roll.

C. Sachidananda Narayanan,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

Over the past few years, the Indian Railways has been dealing with serious challenges: signal failures, maintenance issues and gross negligence in various departments. The Centre seems to be laying stress on modernisation but the perception is that there is hardly any improvement in passenger safety.

There is a fear of accidents and passengers need to be assured that all is well with the system.

Routine statements that severe action will be taken after an investigation seem to ring hollow.

Janga Bahadur Sunuwar,

Bagrakote, West Bengal

Accidents of this nature will erode the confidence of passengers. With plans to have high-speed trains, the railways should ensure the efficacy of track management. This is not the time to play politics over the tragedies. Front-line staff need to undergo intense medical screening.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Despite the ‘implementation’ of numerous safety measures, a train journey in India is still unsafe. Passengers are being charged more but there hardly seems to be any obligation on the part of the Indian Railways to ensure a safe journey.

As a routine, an inquiry will take place and suggestions will emerge. But will the system ever improve?

V.S.K. Pillai,

Changanacherry, Kerala

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.