Letters to The Editor — June 18, 2024

Rail accident

There seems to be no end to railway accidents in India. The ‘over indulgence’ of the top leader in the affairs of the Ministry of Railways has made the Minister of Railways a non-entity. In the frenzy to flag off Vande Bharat trains across India, the Minister has become a hapless spectator. The Kavach warning system to save rail passengers is in focus again. One hopes that heads will roll.

C. Sachidananda Narayanan,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

Over the past few years, the Indian Railways has been dealing with serious challenges: signal failures, maintenance issues and gross negligence in various departments. The Centre seems to be laying stress on modernisation but the perception is that there is hardly any improvement in passenger safety.

There is a fear of accidents and passengers need to be assured that all is well with the system.

Routine statements that severe action will be taken after an investigation seem to ring hollow.

Janga Bahadur Sunuwar,

Bagrakote, West Bengal

Accidents of this nature will erode the confidence of passengers. With plans to have high-speed trains, the railways should ensure the efficacy of track management. This is not the time to play politics over the tragedies. Front-line staff need to undergo intense medical screening.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Despite the ‘implementation’ of numerous safety measures, a train journey in India is still unsafe. Passengers are being charged more but there hardly seems to be any obligation on the part of the Indian Railways to ensure a safe journey.

As a routine, an inquiry will take place and suggestions will emerge. But will the system ever improve?

V.S.K. Pillai,

Changanacherry, Kerala