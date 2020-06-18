Letters to the Editor — June 18, 2020

Conflict and China

The absence of political clarity about the escalation of border tensions with China does not serve anybody’s interest (Page 1, “Tell us what is happening: Opposition”, June 17). The report of 20 Indian soldiers laying down their lives at the border is reason enough for the top leadership in the government to reveal the facts on what is going on at the border and at the military and diplomatic levels. Despite the Prime Minister having initiated a number of meetings with Chinese supreme leadership, the shocking developments at the border after a lull of more than four decades present a poor picture of bilateral relations between the Asian giants. The matter is grave and serious and any further silence on the part of the top Indian leadership will only give elbow room to critics to blame the ruling class for its diplomatic ineptitude and approach to the security of the country.

N. Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad

A revamp of Indian foreign policy is overdue. The Prime Minister’s personality-oriented approach has failed to deliver the goods. “Diplo-hugs” may provide good optics but have failed to create any impact even in the neighbourhood as is clear from Nepal’s newfound belligerence. India should immediately get out of the U.S. orbit to gain space for its independent policy making. It remains a conundrum why India is unable to upgrade its talks with China to the political level. Our erudite Foreign Minister appears to be greatly constrained by the lack of political weight. Under his watch, matters appear to be drifting.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

Post-1962, there have been innumerable high-level visits, multiple back channel efforts and talks , but with no progress. It appears that China does not want a settlement of the border issue. Even as the high-level talks by senior Army personnel were going on during the crisis, China was moving in, or had already moved in, combat ready, to send a message to India that it could dictate the pace of events. It is time for India to re-assess the gamut of border, diplomatic and trade issues with China.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

Earlier, it was the one and only Pakistan to give India pinpricks. But now provocations have begun even from other neighbours. This should only mean that the current regime has failed to ensure smooth bilateral relationships. From evidence available, the crisis on the border seems to be some sort of an ugly skirmish without firing and which has also claimed the lives of Indian Army personnel. We cannot gloss over this citing the losses on the Chinese side.

Mohan Menon,

Thrissur, Kerala

In hindsight, it would appear that given the nature, the scale and the spread of the Chinese transgression, it would be unrealistic to expect any meaningful breakthrough in military-to-military-level talks. The matter should have been taken up at the senior diplomatic level, and even later, at the level of the Indian Prime Minister and the Chinese President whom our Prime Minister has gone out of his way to keep in good humour. Our Foreign Minister has sadly proved unequal to his task. And finally, the Prime Minister must break his most intriguing silence on issues of national security and territorial integrity and take the nation into confidence.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

China and India, between them, have much at stake as far as trade and commerce are concerned. Perhaps the muscle fixing by Chinese is only a reminder to India that it cannot be taken for granted. In all probability, the events may die down as China could lose a lot if its breaks away from a large market such as India. In a globalised economic environment, India and China need to move carefully.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Lockdown, again

Imposing a lockdown (Editorial, June 17) in spite of the harm that it would do to the economy and the problems it would create for the poor and daily wage earners, is essentially a cost-benefit decision. A strong and sustained campaign by the government, the media and citizens asking people to observe guidelines and even shaming violators will provide better results than a forced lockdown, of which people have become tired.

N.S. Venkataraman,

Chennai