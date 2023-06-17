Letters to The Editor — June 17, 2023

June 17, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Smouldering Manipur

The continuing saga of violence, arson and killings in Manipur is shocking, unfortunate and has exposed many shortcomings (Inside pages, “South Manipur cut off as women-led vigilante groups block arterial roads”, June 16). Among these would be the failure of the Chief Minister and his cabinet to anticipate, understand and avoid this violent frenzy and reaction. The unabated violence also exposes what may be construed as misplaced priorities of the Centre. While it sensibly anticipates and sets promptly in motion, steps to mitigate the loss of life and property before the cyclone hit west India, the same urgency and concern are obviously inadequate in the case of Manipur. Close to two months since the conflagrations began, normalcy is far from sight.

Terence DSouza,

Bengaluru

While the central government in Delhi and the leaders who matter show so much concern for the effects of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat, not a word has been said about the trouble in Manipur. The cyclone has passed without causing much damage, but Manipur is still burning. How sad.

P. Tauro,

Kadri, Mangaluru

The trouble in Manipur does tarnish India’s image and endangers its secular fabric. Sane voices need to be heard above the din.

It needs to be made clear that there needs to be unity in diversity and live and let live. The nation needs to raise its voice against ‘divisive politics’ and the government’s apathy towards violence based on caste and religion.

Uppaluru Ramana,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

Ashwin interview

There are no two opinions that R. Ashwin is a world class talent (‘Sport’ page, June 16). Established Australian cricketers always held Ashwin’s bowling prowess in very high esteem and minced no words in saying that they never took Ashwin lightly and always considered him a threat. It is doubtful if Travis Head, who took away the match from India, could have been so aggressive if Ashwin were around. The Indian team management certainly owes an explanation to the cricket world for its wisdom of sitting him out, as there seems to be more than what meets the eye in his deliberate exclusion. The BCCI cannot simply wish away the glaring omission, no less than an act of commission. But then, the BCCI has never known to dare to bell the cat.

Sivamani Vasudevan,

Chennai