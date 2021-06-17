Letters to the Editor — June 17, 2021

17 June 2021 00:02 IST

Court’s bail orders

The Delhi High Court’s orders granting bail to activists and students charged under the stringent UAPA, is the higher judiciary’s firm reiteration of the constitutional right of people to dissent and protest (Page 1, “Delhi riots: 3 student activists get bail”, June 16). The judicial observations are as strong a judicial indictment of the cavalier attitude of the Delhi police in mechanically invoking such stringent laws as they could be. The judgment also exposes a total lack of professionalism on the part of the Delhi police. One does hope that the Supreme Court of India will lay down certain mandatory criteria for invoking the UAPA by investigating agencies.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

This is an era defined by a strong executive that does not hesitate to wield vaguely worded provisions of draconian laws to shrink spaces for dissent and criminalise the protester. The High Court has spoken directly and wisely to fundamental concerns of the times, making it a good day for democracy.

S.S. Paul,

Chakdaha, Nadia, West Bengal

Waiting for justice

The Italian marines obeyed the Supreme Court of India’s orders for their trial and right til the end, the integrity and dignity of the Indian judicial process have been upheld (Inside pages, “SC closes trial against Italian marines”, June 16). Yet, many of us do not understand why the law that was applied to prosecute the Italian marines is silent when it comes to the FIRs raised against Sri Lankan Navy personnel for killing Indian fishermen off the coast of Rameswaram since 1983. Trespassing the waters of Sri Lanka should not result in killings; instead, judicial custody and diplomatic steps alone should be the remedy. The fact is that since 1983, the families of victims have been waiting for justice.

Edmond Rayen,

Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu

Kerala and education

A letter (‘Letters to the Editor’, June 16) in connection with the article, “Higher education in Kerala needs a new chapter” (Editorial page, June 14) justifies the setting up of more colleges to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of the State of Kerala. Merely increasing GER will not improve the quality of higher education. Mediocre institutions will only add numbers but not academic quality. Getting very high ranks in the NAAC accreditation per se is not the right barometer of merit. It is an open secret that these accreditation processes are biased in many ways.

Mary Oommen,

Kuttapuzha, Tiruvalla, Kerala

The state of education in Kerala leaves much to be desired. An egalitarian social setup, where women and marginalised sections enjoy greater freedom, social mobility and economic security, has never been the aim of (higher) education in Kerala. The rampant commercialisation of education, with self-financing colleges and unaided schools mushrooming everywhere, makes it something that has nothing to do with critical thinking and social change and justice. A fundamental overhaul of the system is needed to make society in the State a real democratic one.

Sukumaran C.V.,

Palakkad, Kerala

On the fringes

Primarily, as with any investment, the value of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate. Within their nascent stage of development (OpEd page, “Embracing cryptocurrency”, June 16) there have been ups and downs in value and also sensitivity to publicity due to the high number of informal and amateur investors. Second, to use cryptocurrencies, a digital infrastructure including computers, smartphones, Internet networks and connectivity must be in place. India has achieved a network penetration that is still low. The absence of such a robust digital background also highlights the role of the Government in regulating cryptocurrencies, let alone granting them the status of legal tender.

Bobin Saji George,

Thiruvananthapuram