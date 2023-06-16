Letters to The Editor — June 16, 2023

June 16, 2023 12:24 am | Updated June 15, 2023 11:07 pm IST

Minister’s arrest

The political reactions to the Enforcement Directorate’s case against Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji (Page 1 and Tamil Nadu pages) appear to be odd and coloured. This appears to be a clearcut case of being pursued by the ED, has judicial approval and carries a litany of charges. The Minister has no other option but to give satisfactory answers posed by the investigative agency. Members of the ruling party in the State are firm that the party ‘will not be scared’ and is ‘ready to face the charges legally’.

A number of political leaders from the Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere do not seem to have understood or have chosen to ignore the gravamen of the charges levelled against the Minister.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

There are no two opinions about the fact that corruption is strangling the economy, with economists estimating that the true size of the economy would double if its vast black money was taken into account. One is indeed flummoxed by some of the political double standards that are on display.

And it was a sorry spectacle to find Ministers visiting a hospital in Chennai to express solidarity with a ‘tainted’ colleague.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan,

Chennai

This is an old case that dates back to 2015. There should be no partiality in wiping out corruption. In the actions taken in the past 48 hours, questions will definitely be raised about the probity of some of the members in the ruling party at the Centre.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Changing track

To read about music transforming itself into an instrument of hate from a medium of expression and peace is disheartening (Opinion page, “Selling hate through music”, June 15). Promoting disharmony under the guise of a song makes one wonder if anything can be made socially acceptable if it is strung into a couple of lyrics and a melody is thrown in. In the international convention of SPIC MACAY, in 2017, the Prime Minister said Indian music has always spread the message of togetherness. Sadly, that is not the truth any more.

Pranati R. Narain,

Bengaluru

