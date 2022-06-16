Letters to the Editor — June 16, 2022

Jobs plan

If the Government’s promise of large-scale recruitment “within the next 18 months” is realised in letter and spirit, it will definitely be a milestone (Page 1, “10 lakh persons to get govt.jobs in 18 months, announces Modi”, June 15). The Government should leave no stone unturned in making the announcement of mass recruitment “in mission mode” a reality, as the economy is being hit by inflation, and the unemployment rate is on the rise. Importantly, the Government needs to make the process of recruitment transparent and fair.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry

The report only makes one recollect the lost promise made eight years ago: crores of jobs. There needs to be data analysis of the jobs created under this Government; the state of unemployment has been made worse by actions taken during the pandemic. The ‘promise’ now only seems to be a gimmick and optics before 2024.

George Mlakuzhyil,

New Delhi

Bulldozer democracy

Closely following the protest by renowned former judges and senior lawyers against bulldozing dwellings in Uttar Pradesh, a lawyer, though visually handicapped, walked into the Court Hall where I was and whispered, ‘Is this democracy?’

It made me reflect. Though handicapped he had a constitutional vision. Those in authority who are expected to have a vision are the ones who are visionless.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai