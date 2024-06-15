GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — June 15, 2024
Premium

Published - June 15, 2024 12:24 am IST

Conduct of NEET

I write this letter as a former Member of Parliament. The way a prestigious entrance examination, for medicine, was conducted this year, was most disgraceful (Page 1, “NTA cancels scorecards of 1,563 NEET candidates”, June 14). Given the hopes and the future of lakhs of aspirants, the national test ought to have been conducted in a foolproof way. Whatever be the directions from the judiciary, the government must be ashamed for the sorry state of affairs. All the loopholes must be plugged and accountability fixed.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

If grace marks were awarded according to the extant rules and normalisation formula, it is not understandable why the scorecards of candidates awarded grace marks have been cancelled and no other ameliorating action taken by the National Testing Agency in respect of the other aggrieved candidates. This kind of a piecemeal measure is no solution to the larger mess. Though a retest for all is not only a gigantic exercise but will also be inconveniencing lakhs of aspirants, it is still justifiable to re-conduct the test.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Playing politics?

The refusal of political clearance for Kerala’s Health Minister to travel to Kuwait, is unacceptable, to say the least. Did the Central government want to be the only entity to get the accolades? Was this the time to play politics?

Thomas Kunnath,

Changanassery, Kerala

