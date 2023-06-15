Letters to The Editor — June 15, 2023

June 15, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Restoring peace in Manipur

The situation in Manipur seems to be getting dangerously out of control. The violence continues in spite of the Home Minister’s visit to the State and holding talks with all groups.

The Prime Minister needs to instil some form of peace and security among the people. It is strange that while members of the ruling party have been speaking out against the former CEO of Twitter, they are silent about what is happening in the northeast. The Government should work towards having an all-party delegation visit Manipur and try and resolve the situation before it goes beyond a certain critical point.

Hemachandra Basappa,

Bengaluru

Dorsey versus government

The government’s response to the claims by Twitter’s former CEO, Jack Dorsey, is on predictable lines given that anything stated or published about it in the international arena that casts it in a bad light is routinely labelled as either a falsehood or, at the worst, a plot to slander the nation. There is a high probability that the former CEO was simply stating the obvious because people have still not forgotten many of the government’s acts of desperation in a bid to quell the farmers’ protests against the three (now withdrawn) farm Bills.

Kamal Laddha,

Bengaluru

State of politics

The lacklustre response from politicians, intellectuals, and other segments of society to the wrestlers’ protest exposes a broader problem where human concerns take a back seat to the pursuit and preservation of power, wealth, and prestige. The politicians currently in power have remained disappointingly silent. Even the Opposition parties do not appear genuinely outraged. While the legal system will address the matter in due course, it is crucial for society to recognise that the majority of the political elite today prioritise winning elections through vast sums of money and acquiring power. Politicians devoid of genuine values contribute little to the betterment of society, allowing these contentious issues to persist longer than necessary.

V. Nagarajan,

Chennai

It is disgusting and sad to watch events unfolding in the current political scenario. Petty politics, a ‘blame culture’, mud-slinging, groupism, antagonism, senseless vengeance, indecorous public speeches and self-glorification are very evident. It is disappointing that immature political leaders, without any visible and long-term visionary ideas, are setting a bad example. Our visionary and charismatic leaders of yesteryears could be watching helplessly at the way the political path carved by them with great personal sacrifices, is being trampled upon and destroyed by unscrupulous self-proclaimed leaders.

Sharada Natarajan,

Chennai

A case for health education

It is interesting that the study published in The Lancet has now listed hypertriglyceridemia as a new non-communicable disease (Opinion page – ‘Datapoint’, “High burden of diabetes and BP in Kerala and West Bengal”, June 14). As an avid reader of the daily, I believe informing the public about this condition will raise awareness and aid in its prevention, especially as it is linked to cardiovascular health and poor lifestyle choices.

P. Sreenivasan,

Chennai