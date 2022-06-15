Letters to the Editor — June 15, 2022

Congress and the ED

The protests by the Congress party over the summons by the Enforcement Directorate to the Congress leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, are not proper as these are issues that cannot be settled on the streets. They have to be fought in the courts or other appropriate fora. By focusing on trying to gain public sympathy and publicity, the party has unwittingly played into the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has taken it upon itself to portray the leaders in the Congress party as highly corrupt persons.

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

The interrogation of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald newspaper case, cannot be dismissed as a case of political vendetta and “misuse of central agencies”. The Opposition must understand that these theories and lines never always prove the honesty of a specific individual unless carefully investigated. The Congress must exercise patience and resilience, let the investigation take its own course and prove the integrity of the Gandhis.

Debadurllav Harichandan,

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

As a citizen and a “responsible” Member of the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi is duty bound to offer clarifications. The drama only makes watchers from the sidelines like me to suspect that “all is not well” with the Congress.

Kooduthuraiyan,

Bengaluru

Interrogation by investigative agencies is commonplace, but I was at sea to see a sea of supporters of the Gandhis on a ‘roadshow’ that was stage-managed. It was easy to perceive that many in the procession did not have an iota of loyalty for the leader. The ED needs to carry out its job without hindrance. Cannot Mr. Gandhi manage matters by himself?

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

There is nothing wrong if members of the Congress party, leaders and workers, raise a hue and cry over the ED’s summons. The reopening of the case is a case of political vendetta. It seems to be a diversionary tactic by the ruling party which is facing problems on many fronts.

Mohan Menon,

Arimpur, Thrissur, Kerala

There is no doubt that central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate are being used by the party in power to harass the Opposition. The perception is that this is to divert the attention from mainstream issues. The Gandhis have been critical of the functioning of the Modi government which, in turn, is only trying to look for opportunities to make political gains.

Janga Bahadur Sunuwar,

Bagrakote, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal

Many argue that the Gandhis are corrupt and must face the music. But at the same time, how can one be sure that the ED is not a string puppet? It is strange that only Opposition politicians face summons; it stretches credulity that politicians from the BJP are angels. Also, how is it that certain TV channels seem to know what happened to Mr. Gandhi during his questioning? The minute-by-minute TV studio accounts of the hours at the ED’s office only raise suspicion that all is not fair.

Gomati Venkatesan,

Hyderabad

IPL media rights

Are the bidders for the Indian Premier League media rights biting off more than what they can chew? Going by this year’s viewership data, it is doubtful whether the game would attract eyeballs in the future. There are very few cricketers with charismatic appeal to draw fans either to the stadium or to the TV set in the drawing room.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai