Letters to the Editor — June 15, 2021

15 June 2021 00:02 IST

After Galwan

There is no denying the fact that the Government could not contain China’s aggression and retrieve our territory encroached on by the Chinese last year (Page 1, June 14). China has been stealthily taking away our land.

We need to gradually move towards isolating China, economically and politically, on the global stage for the sake of peace and prosperity. China cannot be trusted and we have examples, from the unmaking of Panchsheel to Galwan. India needs to join forces that want China to play by international rules. Hopefully, Joe Biden’s America will forge such an alliance. History will judge us by the actions which we take today to defend ourselves.

Kanak Rajan Nambiar,

Varam, Kannur, Kerala

Fugitive’s trail

The narrative on fugitive economic offender Mehul Choksi is strange. Both he and his lawyers claim that he is a citizen of Antigua while our authorities insist that he is still an Indian. On the other hand, hundreds of thousands of people in Assam say that they are Indians and are being questioned. A citizen of Antigua does not need a visa to travel to Dominica. So why is he being held, and who has roughed him up? As the saying goes, there is more to this than meets the eye. It is remarkable how within days of his arrest, officials from several ministries in India joined forces, hired an executive jet and went to bring him back. The speed at which it all happened, especially the release of funds for the chartered jet, shows how efficient our officials can be at times.

Hemachandra Basappa,

Bengaluru

To the fore

The ability to dig oneself out of a trench is the mark of a true champion and Novak Djokovic demonstrated it in full measure at this year’s French Open by winning even after being two sets down. The final however did not match up with the high quality tennis witnessed in the semi-final against Rafael Nadal. While Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic extend their dominance in men’s tennis, in contrast is the situation of an almost different champion in every Slam in women’s tennis, after the decline of the Williams sisters. The Slams also highlight a fading India when not so long ago, it had some decent players on the international stage.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

I am one of those countless fans of Djokovic who have been mesmerised by this complete tennis player. He may lack the finesse of a Federer and the fire power of a Nadal, but with no visible chinks in his armour, he is sure to reign for a long time.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu