Letters to The Editor — June 14, 2024

Tragedy in Kuwait

A number of us leave our homeland for West Asia to seek a better livelihood. Unfortunately, there can be events that shatter our dreams. The Indian government needs to address the issues reported by Indians working abroad. For example, the Indian Embassy is said to have received over 16,000 complaints from Indians between March 2021 and December 2023, most of which concerned salary delays, harassment, and poor accommodation. It is imperative that the welfare of Indian citizens working overseas is ensured.

Jakir Hussain,

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

While the authorities appear to have pinned the blame on ‘greedy real estate developers’, the factors for the tragedy go far beyond that. Workers in West Asia undergo a lot of hardships: accommodation in cramped quarters with little to no proper sanitation or safety equipment is one example. In a region (West Asia) that is known for strict law enforcement and onerous documentary requirements, ensuring compliance with building safety laws should not be a problem. The Gulf States must do more to protect the workers who build and run their smart cities with their sweat and toil.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

The general election

It is preposterous to compare the general election of 2024 to that of 1977 (Editorial page, “An earthquake in 2024, as it was in 1977”, June 13). And for the writer to cast aspersions on the fairness of the elections is an insult to the Election Commission of India, which deserves full praise for its smooth conduct. Yes, the electorate gave its verdict and if a party has assumed power, it is only because it was able to get the requisite numbers, with or without outside support. Nobody stopped the Opposition from staking its claim to form a government. The bloc just did not have the numbers. Mud-slinging and vicious personal attacks during the campaign were equal on both sides. The Indian voter is intelligent and well informed. Let us respect his verdict and move on

Sharada Sivaram,

Ernakulam, Kerala

The subaltern classes truly deserve commendation for halting the rampaging NDA in its tracks. However, the NDA is only down and not yet out. It can still influence the functioning of the central government and its agencies to its advantage, and to the disadvantage of its adversaries. Equally important, the BJP is still flush with money from the Electoral Bond Scheme. Considering the havoc that money power has played in destabilising more than one State government in the last decade, it is still too early to conclude that the NDA government will be eager for a course correction by renouncing its old ways. One can only keep one’s fingers crossed and hope for the best.

G.G. Menon,

Tripunithura, Kerala