Letters to The Editor — June 14, 2023

June 14, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Data ‘breach’

A number of Indians share their credentials such as Aadhar number, PAN, and passport details, trusting that their data would be protected by the Government. But incidents such as the alleged CoWIN vaccination data breach (Page 1, June 13) will only subvert their trust. Who will be held accountable? When the Supreme Court of India has ruled that privacy is a fundamental right, the absence of a robust personal data protection law is worrisome. It would be pertinent to note that the issue regarding the use of Pegasus to snoop has been diluted. The promotion of a digital India is linked to robust data protection.

M. Rishidev,

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

Any form of data security breach, in an era of information, cannot be brushed aside. Hence, even if it “appears” that the “CoWIN app or database” was not “directly breached”, the emergence of “previously breached data” is cause for concern. The government cannot afford to be complacent when it comes to information security.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

There is much inter-data cross-linking. The reported breach is disturbing as there is no control over the way Aadhaar/PAN and mobile details are demanded every now and then by various organisations. The government cannot put out a simple denial. It needs to come clean on the safety of private personal data.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

Divisive agenda

I have my strong reservations about the Home Minister saying Muslims are not entitled to reservation. It is not clear how such a statement can be justified. One has to only read the Sachar Committee’s report to understand the plight of Muslims. So long as Muslims are citizens of this country, are poor and not adequately represented in government, they qualify for reservation. The statement only reveals the divisive agenda of the national party in power.

One hopes that the government abandons its divisive agenda and adopts an inclusive path to ensure the uplift of the weaker sections of society. To exclude the minorities and deny them reservation would be a betrayal, anti-secular as well as unconstitutional.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai