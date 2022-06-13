Letters to the Editor — June 13, 2022

Widespread protests

The eruption of violence in several parts of the country over denigrating remarks against the Prophet is unfortunate. While the aggrieved minority community has every right to protest peacefully, their leaders have to exercise caution and not allow it to morph into violence. Meanwhile, the BJP-led government needs to understand that India’s image as a secular and liberal democracy has taken a beating in the eyes of the international community. Rather than play to the gallery of communal elements, it is time the BJP’s central leadership sends out a stern warning against certain elements and reins them in. Dialling down communal tensions is the need of hour.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Religious sentiments and diplomacy have got intertwined in a complex web which has only complicated the issue. The Government must realise that it cannot get away with bigotry. Insensitive remarks or acts by the Government and its spokespersons will only spell danger for India’s economic development.

Tanisha Joshi,

Pune

The protracted protests may appear disproportionately excessive, but the fact of the matter is that the remarks acted as the straw that broke the camel’s back. A sense of feeling that they are being driven to the wall has been building in the minority community due to what they perceive as continual measures of religious ‘othering’ employed by zealots, who in turn are supported by political masters. Instead of reaching out to the wounded minds, employing ‘revenge by bulldozer’ would be a cure much worse than the malady.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Resorting to violence and pelting stones are unacceptable. The culprits should be severely punished. At the same time, the U.P. government’s move to demolish the buildings of the ‘accused’ using bulldozers is nothing but a revengeful act. The law must apply. The BJP government should take a lesson from these distressing incidents — loose cannons and loud mouths who damage the party’s and India’s image must be controlled firmly.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

The protests and violence need to condemned and perpetrators need to be punished as per the rule of law; the selective use of bulldozers is not a solution. It is a surprise that the President of India has not expressed much concern over attacks on the minorities. It is the deafening silence from the leaders who matter that is also contributing to the general turmoil.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

Rajya Sabha elections

As anticipated, the electoral battle to the 16 Rajya Sabha seats across the four States (Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Haryana) had all the key ingredients associated with any high-profile election: high octane canvassing, cross voting, sequestering in resorts, horse trading, backstabbing and suspensions (Page 1, “Blame game begins as BJP wins 3rd seat in Maharashtra”, June 12). Overall, the elections to the Upper House can be termed a precursor to the presidential elections, requiring the Opposition parties to fine-tune the humongous task of poll management. Importantly, the issue of vulnerability among some lawmakers has to be effectively addressed.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai