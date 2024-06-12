ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — June 12, 2024
Published - June 12, 2024 12:24 am IST

The cabinet

The manner in which the various Ministries have been allocated has demonstrated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not even a wee bit constrained by the reality of his having to depend on his major NDA allies for his government’s very survival. But the Prime Minister, regrettably this time around too, has failed to live by his oft-repeated motto of ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas’ by ignoring to include, even symbolically, one member in his Cabinet from the Muslim community This does not augur well for our representative democracy.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

The Prime Minister should understand the importance of a consensus approach. Most States are in need of financial help and it is more than important that the Centre helps them without any political bias.

Bal Govind,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

