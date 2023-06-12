Letters to The Editor — June 12, 2023

June 12, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Hydrogen from seawater

Just when scientists across the globe are racking their brains and deep in research to devise ways and means of getting away carbon-emitting fossil fuels in a cost-effective manner is a report that spells cheer, and also pride, of a possible solution (‘Science’ page. “IIT-M generates hydrogen from seawater using solar energy”, June 11) from India.

Even if there is many a slip ‘twixt the cup and the lip’ before the project, which is in its infancy, can translate into becoming commercially viable, the fact that the researchers have refrained from using fresh water appears to make this very feasible.

The National Hydrogen Mission and NITI Aayog must give India’s climate change mitigation efforts further fillip by promoting and funding projects such as the IIT-M’s.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan,

Thiruvananthapuram

Amazon rescue

The delightful end to the operation by the Colombian Army, to look for four children lost for 40 days in the country’s Amazon rainforest, is also amazing (‘World’ page, June 11). Theirs is a story of a never-say-die attitude, and if there is a will, there is a way.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

It is just wonderful that the four children, including a tiny tot, were found. The search led by the Colombian forces is a glittering example of human perseverance and dedication.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

WTC loss

The ICC World Test Championship 2023 result clearly shows that Australia’s approach, of having different teams for different formats of cricket, is scientifically better. Also, overplaying cricket throughout the year is another telling factor. The scores say it all when it comes to India. Too many IPL T-20 matches and many international T20s and ODIs per year are moulding Indian players towards the ‘hit out’ approach. The Test format needs a steadier, more cautious approach.

P.V. Srinivas,

Secunderabad