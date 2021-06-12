Letters to the Editor — June 12, 2021

Shocker from Bihar

The whopping 72% increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths in Bihar is a sign of irresponsibility by the State administration there (Page 1, June 11). The hiding of actual figures of morbidity and mortality can only fuel a worsening of the pandemic. What has happened is a disservice to the families of the deceased. All other States should order a recount of the toll during the second wave.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Elevation of lawyers

The Chief Justice of India has, unfortunately, agreed to consider a request made by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to elevate Supreme Court lawyers as High Court judges. Under the scheme of the Constitution, the High Courts form a separate chapter and appointments to the High Court find a place in that chapter. This is only consistent with the federal principle that the various States will have their own High Court, and lawyers practising in those High Courts will be elevated. This has been the convention.

That apart, the collegium of the respective High Courts will have a fair knowledge of the lawyers who are practising before them, which is not the case for Supreme Court lawyers. The only advantage that such lawyers have would be close proximity to Supreme Court judges, who may recommend them for appointment and it would not be easy for the High Court collegium to demur from such imposition coming as it would from the Supreme Court collegium.

Hitherto, only lawyers from the respective High Courts or from the lower judiciary have been appointed. This is not based on the sons of the soil theory but on sound principles of effective administration of justice. Apart from knowledge of the local language, which is a very important criterion, they will also have familiarity with the local laws and the local conditions which are crucial.

The claim of the SCBA seems to be based on the lawyers’ ambition to move further in life. This is unmindful of the fact that High Courts are constituted for the benefit of the people. There is definitely no talent lacking in the High Courts.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai