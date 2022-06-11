Letters to the Editor — June 11, 2022

Presidential polls

Although the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance has a fair chance to get its nominee elected as the President of India, this does not make the July 18 contest insipid (Page 1, “Presidential polls scheduled for July 18”, June 10). Who the BJP leadership picks as its nominee will be a study of the party’s political strategy. Back then, President Ram Nath Kovind’s candidature was a Dalit outreach. There are social groups and regions that need the BJP’s attention, which may be a possible factor now. It will also be interesting to see whether some NDA allies need cosseting. The Opposition game plan will be even more interesting. A weakened Congress’s word may not be the most important one in picking a combined Opposition candidate, a reality the Gandhis may have to accept. There are Opposition leaders wanting to outshine the Congress. This may turn out to be a dress rehearsal for Opposition plans for the 2024 general election.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

This is an opportunity for the Opposition parties to display unity before 2024 by putting up a joint candidate. They can demonstrate their resolve to fight the BJP. The election is bound to acquire an ideological colour as any electoral battle is inevitably intertwined with the ideological battle. Whoever is elected to the most exalted constitutional office should be more concerned with upholding the Constitution than anything else. The incoming President may have to play a crucial role to play in case 2024 throws up a hung Parliament.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Juveniles and justice

There is a need to revisit the concept of juvenile justice. The concept of ‘mental maturity’ has undergone a sea change. Today, the average teenager has multitudinous knowledge inputs about the dark globe than teenagers of an earlier era who had limited exposure to the world. The Internet, social media, cinema and television, and also news reports are reshaping his mind. Society has also changed from its presumed innocence of earlier decades.

The recent case in Hyderabad of a minor girl allegedly gang-raped by minor boys should be an eye-opener. If a minor can repeat the offence, he is no more a minor mentally. Rape, in any case is heinous, and the term ‘minor’ should not apply.

R. Thomas Paul,

Bengaluru

Star of women’s cricket

Whenever Indian women’s cricket is spoken of, the name Mithali Raj will always stand out. She will be noted for building her career overcoming all pressures that are generally associated with sportspersons, especially women, in India. This “lady Tendulkar” will be hard to replace. However, Mithali can offer much more to Indian women’s cricket by way of coaching.

Ganapathi Bhat,

Akola, Maharashtra

Mithali Raj will be remembered for the fact that she is the star of women’s cricket. Her journey is a source of inspiration to many an Indian girl. One hopes that she continues to play a role by shaping the future of younger talent.

Chiruvella Sarathbabu,

Nellore, Andhra Pradesh

Women’s cricket has been transformed in a remarkable way; Mithali Raj has made a significant contribution in popularising the game in India. Her retirement will create a vacuum.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu