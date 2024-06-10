Letters to The Editor — June 10, 2024

The first stage is over

The scintillating and sober swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, followed by some of his colleagues, who included a few new faces, brings to an end the suspense over which party is to rule the country. The popularity graph of the Bharatiya Janata Party slid mainly because it never cared for the sufferings of the common man. Mr. Modi should also interact with the Fourth Estate periodically to feel the pulse of the nation. The ruling party should keep its ears to the ground.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Go back to the voter

There are no two opinions that a proper use of the ‘right to vote’ serves as the backbone of democracy. In the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, there was also a fairly significant percentage of the electorate, close to 35%, that chose not to vote. Many feel that the ‘voting percentage’ is a subject that deserves more attention and consideration. Visibly, the issue has only a short life every time at the end of voting processes.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) should give high priority to institute a voter study. It should collect first-hand information on why each voter did not vote. The reasons should be classified. There might be health issues and/or voter inability to be in the constituency or place of polling for individuals. But some people find it difficult to make a proper choice about the contestants in the absence of full information and the existence of fake news. Another sad truth is that many, out of experience, are fed up with the ‘corrupt and criminalised’ politics of the times. The ECI, as an independent constitutional entity, must take the trouble to present a clearer picture and suggest or direct solutions to each problem.

Simultaneously, the ECI should analyse those who actually voted and the voting patterns. It should learn the rationale with which each voter made the choice. It should also review the use of pages listing criminal cases against candidates. Has any voter made use of this at any time? Many voters vote half-heartedly. This should change.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

