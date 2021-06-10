Letters to the Editor — June 10, 2021

10 June 2021 00:15 IST

Speed up vaccination

The Prime Minister’s decision to revert to centralised procurement of vaccines is a step in the right direction (“A necessary reversion”, June 9). With experts warning us of a third COVID-19 wave, it is of paramount importance that we are more prepared and learn from the mistakes that led to the devastation caused by the second wave. More studies and research need to be done to understand the efficacy of various vaccines against the different variants. The rapid surge in mucormycosis cases and the acute shortage of the antifungal drug, Liposomal Amphotericin B, needs to be dealt with on a war footing. To err on the side of caution should be the mantra to win over COVID-19.

Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

Advertising

Advertising

The government’s decision to cap the price of vaccines in private hospitals is welcome, but should be taken with a pinch of salt. Despite the government capping the prices of medicines to treat COVID-19 earlier, private hospitals indulged in profiteering to the extent that several families have gone broke. When demand for medicines outstrips supply, people are ready to shell out any price demanded by hospitals to save their loved ones. The key to a successful inoculation drive lies not only in letter but in spirit. The government must roll out punitive measures against those who violate the rules.

Deepak Singhal,

NoidaFormer U.S. President Donald Trump may not have taken COVID-19 seriously but by securing enough vaccines for the U.S. in time, he showed that he was an astute businessman. He knew that vaccine supplies would never be able to keep up with the rapidly rising demand. In India, the long delay in ordering vaccines was most unfortunate, especially since we pride ourselves on being the pharmacy of the world. At least now the vaccination pace should pick up across the country. Only by vaccinating the entire population can we beat the virus (“Centre places fresh orders for 44 cr. COVID-19 vaccine doses”, June 9).

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

Saying ‘no’ to Coronil

In stopping the distribution of Coronil kits, Nepal referred to the statements on Coronil made by the Indian Medical Association (“Nepal stops distribution of Patanjali’s Coronil kits”, June 9). In February, the IMA had questioned the Union Health Minister for being present at Coronil’s launch. It has repeatedly criticised Ramdev and posed questions to the government. Yet, the government has not denounced Patanjali. On the contrary, Coronil received the AYUSH Ministry’s certification as ‘supporting measure’ for COVID-19 treatment. Our leaders must take a cue from our neighbours and put a stop to the menace of companies marketing such untested concoctions.

M.P. Muralidharan,

Bengaluru

Orphaned by COVID-19

The Supreme Court deserves praise for directing the States and UTs to ensure that there is no break in the education of children orphaned by COVID-19 (“‘Ensure no break in studies of children hit by pandemic’”, June 9). It is a painful reality that these children might be forced to discontinue their studies due to poverty, lack of familial care, depression, etc. The government must take all possible measures to ensure that these children don’t drop out of school.

P.K. Varadarajan,

Chennai