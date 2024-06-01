Letters to The Editor — June 1, 2024

Mediation

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on tapas at the Vivekananda rock memorial during the last phase of the general election, is ‘significant’ news. Perhaps, it is to consolidate his political gains. Vivekananda was a saint who was not a part of politics.

One cannot say this about the top leader as he has filed his nomination in Varanasi for the general election! This is the significant difference. Many political parties have rightly objected before the Election Commission of India that the ‘mediation move’ goes against constitutional principles because secular credentials expect you to keep religion and politics apart.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Meditation has always been considered as a solemn, sacred act usually practised in solitude. What is happening at Kanniyakumari appears to be the antithesis of the true concept of meditation. Ironically, the top leader has delivered some of the most divisive speeches this country has seen, but is sitting in a memorial built in honour of one of the world’s greatest proponents of communal harmony.

Ratheesh Chandran,

Thiruvalla, Kerala

Trump and guilty verdict

The verdict, that former U.S President Donald Trump is guilty in the hush-money case, has shown that no one is above the law. But still, Donald Trump is popular and many Americans think that he is fit for the office of President.

Clearly, he is at the centre-stage of American politics. In any case, Trump’s is a story that is, no doubt, widely followed across the world.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

A good campaign

The photograph of an art installation depicting giant cigarettes outside a Mumbai hospital, in the context of ‘World No Tobacco Day’ (Some editions, “Yearly reminder”, May 31), was catchy. For long, tobacco has been one of the leading causes of deaths worldwide. Therefore, it is more critical than ever before to keep tobacco products out of the reach of our youth. Maybe a catchy slogan such as “Quitters always win – winners always quit” can help in the fight against cigarette smoking. Cigarette smoking is a social menace. And, if smokers are unconcerned about their own health, let them not harm the health of non-smokers.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai