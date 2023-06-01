Letters to The Editor — June 1, 2023

June 01, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

letters to the editor

School dropouts

There are several ways to overcome the bane of school dropouts (Inside pages, “35 lakh students of Class X failed or dropped out in 2021-22: Education Ministry”, May 31). These include providing facilities at school such as wholesome meals, tuition, special attention to students from vulnerable sections, facilities for physical exercise and meditation and yoga. Too much of a dilution of the pass criterion may help reduce the dropout rate but it will contribute to an intellectual shrivelling. There needs to be proper supervision of children at the secondary and higher secondary levels.

R. Sampath,

Chennai

Insurance coverage

The proposed ‘Bima Vistaar’ scheme should take care of the obstacles that hinder access to insurance — excessive costs and also the agony faced in getting claims honoured. Companies charge hefty premiums and their agents never explain the ‘between the lines’ clauses to the prospective insured . Even the filing of online claims and obtaining their approvals are tedious. Many hospitals exploit patients by extracting hefty amounts even for services they never give at the time of hospitalisation. This requires a strengthening of grievance redress mechanisms. In life insurance, hardly any insurance firm has ever encouraged life insurance policies for Below Poverty Line (BPL) people as these fetch lesser commissions. There need to be regular insurance literacy programmes when it comes to inclusive coverage .

Brij Bhushan Goyal,

Ludhiana, Punjab

We still follow a western model of risk coverage with utter disregard to the vast potential of the Indian market. More data analysis and innovative underwriting initiatives should be looked into. The vast market should help reduce the cost of insurance, and subsequent increase in individual cover size should be a priority. The existing jargon-filled environment needs to be dismantled.

Srinivas Gade,

Chennai