Letters to the Editor — June 1, 2022

UPSC examination

It is women’s power to the fore with Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla topping the 2021 Civil Services examination (Page 1, May 31).It is also heartening that more women are breaking the glass ceiling and bagging key positions in the corporate world as well.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

It is heartening to note that the top ranks have been secured by women. Women holding positions of leadership augurs well for our country. What is even more gratifying is the fact that young brilliant minds still find the civil services to be a huge draw. Well done, women. Well done, UPSC.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

That women have done well is heartening for it is testimony to the grit and the determination of women to walk the extra mile and achieve success. For decades, the all-India civil services has remained a male bastion. Women are proving themselves to be equally efficient administrators. There is no doubt that the success stories will propel many to dream big and achieve their goals.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

This time, women aspirants have raised the bar. According to media reports many of them pursued their goals despite problems such as additional responsibilities. Their success stories will inspire young minds to chase their dreams come what may.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

It is a measure of the extent of awareness, advancement and progress of Indian women and augurs well for the future of our society. Women have been found to be not only less corrupt but also better administrators — at least from the ordinary citizen’s point of view. Another notable aspect is that more women could have begun looking for a career in the civil services. One can only hope that this healthy trend would continue and more and more women join the civil services.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

It is a delight that women have done well in the Union Public Service Commission’s Civil Services Examination. But, at the same time, it appears that the number of candidates succeeding is dwindling by the year — 685 candidates in the published results. What is happening? I remember that during the late 1970s and 1980s, i.e. during my days as a young aspirant, it used to be around 800 on average. Whatever be the administrative reforms, one cannot accept that the requirement of personnel is coming down by the year. Are vacancies being under-reported, thereby enabling the Government (and probably State governments also) to cut expenditure without it being noticed?

P. Mangalachandran,

West Ponniam, Kannur, Kerala

Eight-year rule

What is it that has distinguished the eight-year rule of Narendra Modi from that preceding it? It has made Hindutva central to Indian politics. No other period since Independence has seen India’s retreat from secularism as a result of the implementation of the Hindutva agenda as Mr. Modi’s tenure as Prime Minister. The situation is so worrisome now that hate speeches and targeted attacks are considered as a measure of one’s love for the country. Inter-faith relations have come under great strain now. The country becomes the loser when the Prime Minister is on the wrong side of the ideological battle. As for ‘the fast track of development’ Mr. Modi has spoken of, its benefits have not tangibly percolated to the impoverished millions to improve their quality of life. The ‘Suffering India’ still awaits the much promised Acche din.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Booker prize

The Booker Prize this year going to Ms. Geethajali Shree for her Hindi novel is a bit of surprise as she was a dark horse till the end. Also the prize is a first for Hindi. The translator deserves equal praise for the translation. There is no doubt that the award has renewed interest in Indian literature.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

The award has created interest in the Indian languages. It is a fact that there are many gifted writers but who write in other Indian languages. They are not known because their stories are not translated into English. Hence, there is a need for translators who can popularise the works of these authors. The Tamil Nadu government should translate the works of Tamil writers to English and popularise Tamil literature.

K.S. Sundaram,

Coimbatore

IPL 2022

Like the previous editions, the 15th edition of the cash-rich IPL league has produced some gems. The IPL continues to better itself and provides a wonderful avenue for emerging players to learn with the veterans.

Satish Reddy Kanaganti,

Tipparthy, Nalgonda, Telangana