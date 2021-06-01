Letters to the Editor — June 1, 2021

Denting federalism

The Prime Minister’s Office recalling the Chief Secretary of West Bengal raises certain basic questions about constitutional governance. Under the federal structure, the Centre should, as far as possible, help in the effective functioning of the various States. Contrarily the Centre’s action, making it impossible for the Chief Minister of West Bengal and the Chief Secretary (he has since joined the CM’s team)to effectively tackle important issues such as COVID-19 and relief measures after cyclone Yaas, defies any respect for democracy. The Centre is negating the electoral mandate of the people of West Bengal by creating all sorts of problems for their elected government. This is a disguised form of using Article 356 of the Constitution.

This was not the impression that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave when he came to address a memorial lecture before an august gathering — he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat — at the Madras University Centenary Auditorium in October 2013. Mr. Modi made many promises linked to his being elected to the main seat of power. One such promise that one vividly remembers is that not everything would happen in Delhi. He said that important national and international meetings would be held in other States so that they would equally grow and in turn would contribute to strengthening federalism. Unfortunately, the converse is happening.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Course correction

The current form of exploitative capitalism needs reorientation rather than upgradation to bring relief to the people. It is futile to expect governments to rein in capitalists as political power is wielded by capitalism through proxies using money power. It is counter movements such as trade unions which were a check during the Industrial Age. Only a well-informed popular movement, conscious of new tools of exploitation such as intellectual property rights can bring about course correction in this digital age.

Manohar Alembath,

Roanoke, Texas, U.S.