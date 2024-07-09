Letters to The Editor — July 9, 2024

Election results

Though I am not a big fan of right-wing political parties, I feel the election in France was ‘stolen’ by an unholy pact between the left parties and the centrists. The National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, was on course to win as the first round showed overwhelming support for her party. Sensing that they are going to be routed in the election, the Left and Centrist parties withdrew their weak candidates so as to consolidate the anti-right wing votes. Politicians are the same across the world.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

The election results in the United Kingdom and in France show that the issues were more issue based than on ideologies.

Dharmarajan A.K.,

Thalassery, Kerala

Maintain law and order

It is distressing and depressing that cold-blooded murders continue unabated in Tamil Nadu. These gruesome murders, committed for reasons of personal enmity and political conflict in our so-called civilised society, fill us with deep unease. They certainly point to the deterioration in the law and order situation in the State. A good governance record on other fronts cannot be cited as an ‘excuse’ for complacency on the law and order front.

Further, gory films that glorify violence seem to be influencing those who are prone to violence.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Ukraine and India’s stand

The Ukraine war is essentially a proxy fight between the United States and its allies and Russia. Therefore, India has hardly any role in trying to convince Vladimir Putin to end this war.

Sushil Prasad,

Hyderabad