Letters to the Editor — July 9, 2020

09 July 2020

Moving back

While there are numerous reports about China’s PLA pulling back from occupied positions in the eastern Ladakh following the call between the Special Representatives from India and China, there is still an absolute lack of clarity on what actually has been mutually agreed upon between the parties towards disengagement and de-escalation. Despite the vague explanation, why should Indian troops too withdraw from their present positions which are well within our side of the LAC? Are we making a concession to buy temporary peace with a most untrustworthy neighbour? If so, it would amount to compromising our territorial integrity. How will the “buffer zone” be defined and marked on the ground? What happens to the structures put up by the Chinese well within our side? There is no reason why the media should not be briefed jointly by representatives from the Indian Army and the Ministry of External Affairs on such vital issues of national security. This was done every day during the Kargil war.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

On policing

It is common knowledge that the services of the police are beyond the reach of the common man. The root cause can be attributed to the apprehension of getting entangled in unnecessary and unexpected turn of events should one approach the police. Most people would rather suffer silent indignation and endure pain than approach the police for justice (Editorial page, “Police terror and the theatre of law”, July 8). The situation is quite complex and unless the government, at the Centre and in States, initiate reforms that would ease work stress and ubiquitous pressure from the higher-ups and people with political influence on the police, atrocities of the kind seen in Sattankulam, are bound to recur.

G.B. Sivanandam,

Coimbatore

The manner in which Jayaraj and Benicks had their lives snuffed out is a reminder of how torture is a biggest concern of human rights in India. The police are not the only party responsible. It is also the apathy and stoic response from society. Most States are silent on the Prevention of Torture Bill. All is not well with the state of policing. A pandemic can never be an excuse to harass people.

Jaspreet Singh,

Patiala, Punjab

Police training centres and academies should impart interpersonal skills to trainee police. Many of them in their line of duty act cruelly with no remorse of any sort. Their acrimony towards the accused and suspects appears to prevail over their bonhomie towards them. How sad! A generational change is needed in the police system. Amity is as important as uprightness. Strangely, the police in India are oblivious to this.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

Body cams

The report (Chennai, July 8) that traffic policemen will now wear body cameras appears to be the result of some ‘soul searching’ after the spate of media exposés showing the protectors having turned perpetrators. It would be unfair to tar the entire police force with the same brush due to some bad apples. But this move to modernise is welcome.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Building confidence of air passengers

I write this as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India and the views expressed are personal. The COVID-19 situation has created an unprecedented impact on the Civil Aviation Sector. Since the onset of the crisis, the aviation sector has been facing ever-growing challenges. As per IATA (International Air Transport Association), by April 2020, airline traffic (revenue passenger kilometres) worldwide fell by 94%. In the history of Indian civil aviation sector, perhaps for the first time, passenger air travel (both domestic and international) was completely suspended owing to the pandemic.

As the understanding of the pattern of the COVID-19 is evolving, all nations are trying to address the challenges by adopting a recovery strategy. India was among the first few countries to respond swiftly to contain the transmission of the disease by imposing strict lockdown and suspending air travel. Once the situation became amenable, India decided to open the aviation market in a calibrated way. Protocols were prepared for all major stakeholders by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ensure public health measures in congruent with aviation safety and security systems. When India’s comprehensive protocols are compared with Council Aviation Recovery Task Force of ICAO’s recommendations, they are very well harmonized and robust.

On May 25, 2020, domestic operations have partially begun. Till June 20, 16 lakh passengers have already travelled domestically. Similarly, more than hundred thousands of international passengers have travelled under the Vande Bharat Mission since its start on May 7.

The agility in which airlines, airports and the industry have responded to the ‘new normal’ is remarkable. In a brief time, innovative systems put in place, such as capacity building of the crew for COVID19 situation, enabling web-check-in, e-boarding passes, contactless baggage information via SMS and more importantly, sharing the passengers’ details online to State government authorities for contact tracing, are commendable. All these initiatives add to the cost of operations in the initial phase, but the protection of citizens was paramount. Currently, more than 90% passengers are checking-in online, thus avoiding long queues at the airport counters. Airlines are able to provide e-receipt for dropping luggage to avoid physical exchange of papers. Airports are also looking sparklingly clean. All the actors in the civil aviation space have fast forwarded the adoption of various technological solutions. Travellers have become increasingly hygiene-conscious. Civil Aviation sector would have waited for years to achieve these outcomes. This shows the adaptability and resilience of the industry. Though the efficiency saving has not been quantified, these behaviour changes and technological interventions in future would significantly leverage towards creating proficient systems. It is a silver lining in otherwise these trying times.

However, the biggest challenge would be restoring confidence on air travel among the passengers and increasing the demand. Survival of aviation industry depends on how public will accept the new mode of air travel as the safest and fastest mode of transport. Sentiments of public need to resonate with the fervour of the aviation sector. India has the biggest advantage of domestic market which is third largest globally. This market can be the saviour for the Indian domestic airlines and has the capacity to make them robust. However, as per IATA report, about 80% of the business establishments have prohibited domestic/international travel. About 84% people are afraid to travel until virus is contained. Staying safe and undertaking only essential travel is expected during these unusual times. But being panic or fearful is not desirable as we move forward. After all, travelling is part of human nature and it brings joy, memories and experience. It is thus essential to focus on confidence-building measures among passengers. This can be done by collective efforts among stakeholders like airports, airlines, ground handling agencies, cargo operators, hospitality sector, regulators and the State. Concerted efforts will not only ensure that the recovery happens smoothly but enhance positive public sentiments. For future resilience, new models of businesses are inevitable. For last mile connectivity, Airlines have to collaborate with other mode of transportation. In future, helicopters, seaplanes, air-taxis are going to play a significant role in providing seamless connectivity from start to finish. Airlines and airports need to adjust their services to the new-normal by focusing on public health aspects. Technology has no limitation in transforming every aspect of aviation industry. Embracing the appropriate technologies not only for seamless travel experience of passengers, but for enhancing the operational efficiency gain by airlines and airports, would be impactful.

In this era of information exchanges, it’s very crucial to disseminate relevant facts to public. This can be achieved with interactive engagements and strengthening the feedback mechanism. Engagement with the experts from health and hospitality sectors to review and further improve the public health protocols would instil trust in the air travel. Aviation sector should continuously monitor the evolving situations, and adopt the required modifications periodically.

Aviation sector is an enabler as well as the beneficiary of growth for any country. But the sector can thrive when both upstream and downstream partners are able to compliment the efforts. It means all the stakeholders have to work in collaboration to make the air travel safe, fast and comfortable. Alliance of aviation with tourism and hospitality sectors is one such example. Agreeing to standardized protocols by all the players in the aviation ecosystem would encourage travellers. As a strategy to create sustainable demand, stakeholders need to adopt collaborative approach. Building confidence of air passengers would be a turning point for reviving the aviation sector and the economy as a whole.

Usha Padhee,

New Delhi