Letters to The Editor — July 8, 2024

Left of centre shifts

Departing from the existing winds favouring right of centre ascendancy in many countries, the wins of Labour party leader Keir Starmer as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and reformist leader Masoud Pezeshkian as Iran’s new President-elect are reasons for subdued cheer for the left of centre ecosystem everywhere. The noticeable difference is that while Mr. Keir does not have to look over his shoulder frequently to a titular king, Mr. Pezeshkian has no such luxury as the religious head and supreme leader could be breathing down his neck. The results, on the whole, proclaim added strength to the common man.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

It is a welcome change for Iran that a reformist has been chosen as the new President-elect. But as conservatives are dominant in the major institutions, the President-elect could have a rough road ahead.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana

Good initiative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s initiative to hold parleys with his Telangana counterpart, A. Revanth Reddy, to sort out all issues on hold since the bifurcation of the unified State of Andhra Pradesh is heartening (Inside pages, “Naidu, Revanth vow to solve pending issues”, July 7). Having committees with representation from both States is a sound idea.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

Law and order

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government in Tamil Nadu appears to be slipping in governance (“11 persons held for T.N. BSP leader’s murder”, July 7). Unlike what it was under the Jayalalithaa regime, crime fighting and law and order appear to have taken a back seat now. The drug menace appears to be a major issue too.

Girija Venkataraman,

Chennai