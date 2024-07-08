GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — July 8, 2024
Premium

Published - July 08, 2024 12:24 am IST

Left of centre shifts

Departing from the existing winds favouring right of centre ascendancy in many countries, the wins of Labour party leader Keir Starmer as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and reformist leader Masoud Pezeshkian as Iran’s new President-elect are reasons for subdued cheer for the left of centre ecosystem everywhere. The noticeable difference is that while Mr. Keir does not have to look over his shoulder frequently to a titular king, Mr. Pezeshkian has no such luxury as the religious head and supreme leader could be breathing down his neck. The results, on the whole, proclaim added strength to the common man.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

It is a welcome change for Iran that a reformist has been chosen as the new President-elect. But as conservatives are dominant in the major institutions, the President-elect could have a rough road ahead.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana

Good initiative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s initiative to hold parleys with his Telangana counterpart, A. Revanth Reddy, to sort out all issues on hold since the bifurcation of the unified State of Andhra Pradesh is heartening (Inside pages, “Naidu, Revanth vow to solve pending issues”, July 7). Having committees with representation from both States is a sound idea.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

Law and order

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government in Tamil Nadu appears to be slipping in governance (“11 persons held for T.N. BSP leader’s murder”, July 7). Unlike what it was under the Jayalalithaa regime, crime fighting and law and order appear to have taken a back seat now. The drug menace appears to be a major issue too.

Girija Venkataraman,

Chennai

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.