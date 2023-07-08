Letters to The Editor — July 8, 2023

July 08, 2023 12:24 am | Updated July 07, 2023 11:03 pm IST

Uniform Civil Code

The article by the former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu (Editorial page, “India needs a uniform civil code”, July 7) lacks supporting data to substantiate his argument that the “absence of a UCC has... served to perpetuate inequalities...” Another of the arguments, that a lack of the UCC has been “a hindrance in the nation’s progress towards social harmony, economic and gender justice” is equally contestable. Hindus are governed by a common civil law. Has it helped in bringing in greater social harmony between Dalits and the upper classes of the majority community? Economic inequalities have to be addressed by the state’s affirmative actions. The law alone does not act as a leveller. Mr. Naidu’s propositions are deeply flawed and are apparently intended to deflect the country’s attention from the more serious issues that need to be addressed.

T.R. Bhat,

Mangaluru

Defamation case

I write this letter as a senior advocate and former Union Law Minister. The judgment of the Gujarat High Court in the Rahul Gandhi defamation case is open to serious legal challenge in the Supreme Court of India on several grounds. It is hoped that the highest court of the land will see merit in the appeal, particularly on the ground of harsh consequences and disproportionality of the sentence, and reverse the High Court judgment.

The public purpose of law is best subserved through its benign application that advances justice in a holistic appreciation of the cause before the court and is in accord with the felt sensitivities of the nation. On the question of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Member of the Lok Sabha, the overwhelming national sentiment supports his reinstatement. The top court will hopefully do justice in the case, so that it is not only done but is also seen to be done.

Ashwani Kumar,

New Delhi

