Letters to the Editor — July 8, 2022

The spate of a filing of first information reports in various States across India — most of them linked to religion — and the accompanying political furore, highlights a race towards development using polarisation.

In addition, most Indian news channels seem to have place only for religious and political debates instead of reporting on developmental issues. There seems to be a crisis on all fronts in terms of the absence of good politics and sound journalism (Page 1, “Mahua faces FIR in Bhopal for remarks”, July 7).

Kartikey Singh,

Faridabad, Haryana

It is now obvious that religion has become the single main plank of politics in India. In a diverse country like ours, it is only natural that there are diverse ways of praying to the same deity in accordance with the geographical, social, linguistic and cultural milieu of this vast country. All of them are equally unique. This ‘insistence’, for political reasons, on having just one way is unviable. It is also very unfortunate that an array of self-appointed custodians of religion/s have begun playing god themselves, making religion a ‘frightening’ subject for its practitioners.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry

Ensure safe air travel

It is appalling that SpiceJet had failed to take appropriate corrective actions despite several warnings in the past about deficiencies in its operations (Page 1, “SpiceJet gets DGCA notice for safety lapses”, July 7). It also reveals the lack of penal action by the regulator, the DGCA. It would be appropriate if the airline curtails operations for a while so that all inadequacies are addressed.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

It is astonishing that some airlines have been turning a blind eye to safety. The basic assumption of a traveller is that the airline would take all flight safety measures. But with so many mid-air incidents, confidence in air travel is bound to be dented. The regulator needs to be more alert and move fast in initiating action.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Tamil Nadu politics

The statements by certain top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu — about the State ‘waiting for an Eknath Shinde’ and that ‘Tamil Nadu could be divided to facilitate growth’ (July 6) — are obtuse.

Is the national party trying to make inroads into the State with a divide and rule policy using all unconstitutional practices?

What these leaders forget is that the people in this State are different and aware. These statements can only be a case of day dreaming.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

For the Upper House

Another galaxy of stars have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. But the fact is that in the past, many in this ‘category of eminent persons’ have hardly made any meaningful contribution to parliamentary debates. Nor do they attend Rajya Sabha sessions. The appellation “MP” appears just decorative. There are some personalities who have deep knowledge on subjects of national importance. Why are such persons not chosen?

V.N. Gopal,

Chennai