Letters to the Editor — July 8, 2021

08 July 2021 00:02 IST

Dilip Kumar

The kohinoor of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar, has moved to another world. What an actor! What a powerful pair of eyes! He acted through his eyes, excelled in tragic roles, and was rightly given the title, ‘Tragedy King’. Dilip Saab stood out, his subtle emotions conveyed through expressions that conveyed it all. Thank you, Dilip Saab, for everything.

Balasubramaniam Pavani, Advertising Advertising

Secunderabad

Dilip Kumar had an innate flair for tragic and forlorn roles. His influence on Hindi cinema was so profound that it could be divided as the pre- and post- Dilip Kumar eras. His performances were so complete that there was nothing left unsaid.

That he repeatedly produced blockbusters out of pathos, was proof of his immense ability to bring out the different dimensions of tragedy. He was neither one-dimensional nor formulaic. He never overacted and herein lies the core reason for his immense success.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

He was one of Indian cinema’s first superstars, a thespian par excellence, who could deliver sterling performances in varied roles proving beyond the pale of doubt that when it came to histrionics he was indeed a class apart.

Dilip Kumar was the last of the golden troika that ruled the roost in Bollywood, the other members being Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand. A magnetic personality with an angelic smile, Dilip Kumar held an entire generation in a thrall for decades.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

Words that resonate

“I am not a silent spectator, but part of the game, and ready to pay the price whatever be it,” were the words of Father Stan Swamy in an interview before he was arrested by the NIA. They resonate now, loud and clear, in all of us who have long been spectators. We watch until the game is over and then play the blame game. It is a challenge for all of us who are now talking about justice and injustice to take a clear stand on the cause for which Father Stan Swamy died.

We need to be the voice for the voiceless and fight against all elements that suppress the truth and the rights of every Indian citizen.

Dr. Jessie Lionel,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Fr. Swamy was the bearer of sincere and selfless service towards the emancipation of the less fortunate. It is sheer callousness on the part of those concerned to have not paid heed to his welfare. The spate of letters (‘Letters to the Editor’, July 7) have made things clear. Where is India heading?

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Callous again

The return of massive crowds to hill stations is worrisome. Are people in the throes of amnesia? When the Government has failed miserably in the COVID-19 fight by providing hospitals beds, oxygen, medicines and leaving people to fend for themselves, what makes such citizens to drop their guard? Lastly, why are the authorities not coming down heavily on such large gatherings?

Deepak Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh