Letters to The Editor — July 7, 2023

July 07, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Politics and the graft fight

The Prime Minister has rightly vowed to root out corruption from this great nation of ours. And the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate too have been doing their bit to realise this vision for a corruption-free India. But, for the last nine years, the man in the street has not been able to figure out the evident contradiction between the laudable resolve and the ‘Great Washing Machine’ operated right under his nose by the apparatchiks of the national party. Come elections and the Great Washing Machine commences operations for the benefit of several in the political arena who have suddenly realised that India’s progress can be ensured only by the government of the national party. Lo and behold, they rush to the operators of the Great Washing Machine expressing their wish to be on the right side of the national party. The wish is immediately granted and in return, they undertake to do the bidding of the national party. And soon you start seeing these ‘personages’ in the media with their beaming faces in the company of some top guns of the national party. May be all this is part of the grand design which the thick-headed man on the street cannot understand.

G.G. Menon,

Tripunithura, Kerala

It is a pity that a national party that portrays itself as a disciplined and patriotic unit is encouraging defections and splits in the Opposition. This proves that it is no different from the Congress in disregarding democracy. The Constitution needs to be amended suitably to prevent this “horse trading”, lest people lose confidence in systems. It is shame that parties are busy capturing power 24X7 and hardly devoting any time on people’s issues.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

An elusive peace

It is hoped that the huge displaced population in Manipur would soon return to their homes (Inside pages, “Schools in Manipur reopen after two months”, July 6). Sadly, the double-engine government has no answer for the deep divide between warring communities which still engage in battles despite the presence of security personnel. While the Home Minister is yet to get a full grip on the issue, the Prime Minister seems busy with other matters. There are also apprehensions that the disaffection in Manipur could spread to neighbouring States. The Centre must end the death and destruction in this sensitive State. Indeed, the security of the State must get overriding priority over vote bank politics.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan,

Chennai