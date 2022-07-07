Letters to the Editor — July 7, 2022

Law guardians, politics

When the police, who are supposed to be protectors of the law, themselves turn perpetrators, very possibly on instructions from the top political hierarchy, it provides a fertile ground for anarchy to spread and for the truth to be blurred. The face-off between the police from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh over the arrest of a TV anchor wanted in connection with a fake video case involving a political leader from the Opposition has once again exposed the sordid underbelly of Indian politics. It is time the political roulette ends and the law is allowed to take its course.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

The next State

The recent ‘transfer of power’ in Maharashtra is perhaps the next template in Indian democracy. It is not surprising, therefore, that the focus has turned to Tamil Nadu, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president has a wish of the ‘Maharashtra model’ being replicated in the southern State soon (‘Tamil Nadu’, “T.N. Cabinet waiting for an Eknath Shinde”, July 6). Even if the vast majority of people in Tamil Nadu have snubbed the BJP electorally, it appears that the party is even more determined to capture power in the State by hook or by crook. One hopes the ruling party is vigilant and aware of the early warning signals emerging from the BJP camp.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu