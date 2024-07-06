GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — July 6, 2024
Premium

Published - July 06, 2024 12:24 am IST

The U.K. verdict

The Labour Party’s emphatic win in the general election heralds a new era for Britain. But, it is not without its challenges. Political change and the ‘inconsistency’ of Prime Ministers led to the downfall of the Conservative Party. Labour now has a challenging run ahead of it.

Balagopal Gopinath,

Keerikkad, Alappuzha, Kerala

Whither quality

The photograph of a crumbled bridge in Siwan district, Bihar, not only reflects the poor quality of construction of bridges in the State but also the waste of precious time, human energy, and crores of taxpayer money (Opinion page – ‘Picture of the week’, “Falling like a house of cards”, July 5). That bridges are falling like a pack of cards is a blot on the civil engineering profession in India. Some of the most massive and expensive projects in history have involved constructing bridges. Bridges are also symbols of unity.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Reports of the roofs of airport terminals collapsing, bridges crumbling and tunnels leaking or caving in raise questions about mindless development. The authorities have to ensure that it is ‘quality first’ in any construction.

Nabnit Panigrahi,

Rayagada, Odisha

