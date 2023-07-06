Letters to The Editor — July 6, 2023

July 06, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Targeting India

‘Khalistan’ is in danger of becoming an international issue, where a demand could even be secession (Page 1, July 5).

The Euro-American nations must take cognisance of this issue immediately. To arrest growing vandalism and extreme acts, the issue must be raised by India with the respective nations at the appropriate international fora and discussed threadbare.

Manas Agarwal,

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

‘Khalistani’ miscreants are attempting to target Indian interests in the United States and Canada. The unsavoury incidents are being masterminded by misguided Sikhs living abroad. India must take up the issue with the respective governments abroad as there is the danger of this becoming a bigger issue.

Jaya Thampi,

Thiruvananthapuram

SCO summit

It is a matter of pride for India that despite having very troubled relations with two of its member states, China and Pakistan, it successfully hosted a virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit which ended in considerable agreements.

Given that a fresh U.S-Iran nuclear deal is imminent, Iran joining the SCO could help India revive stalled oil imports from Iran and breathe fresh life into the Chabahar Port. The highlight is undoubtedly the focus on exploring the use of national currencies for payments within the grouping.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan,

Thiruvananthapuram

At Bengaluru

The nail-biting finish to the SAFF championship has left football fans delighted (‘Sport’ page, July 5). The triumph over Kuwait is remarkable as football fans have been longing to see India play in the Asian Cup in Qatar. Indian football has lost its erstwhile glory and this win should boost the confidence of its players.

Prabhakaran Vallath,

Vatakara, Kozhikode, Kerala