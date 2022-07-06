Letters to the Editor — July 6, 2022

Doctored video chain

The former Union Minister in question — and, ironically, for Information and Broadcasting — Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore cannot behave as if he is unaware of the consequences emerging from the very act of sharing fake videos in today’s digital age. He ought to have stopped himself and even instructed his colleagues to do the same thing. A Minister who was responsible for handling information should have set impeccable standards for weeding out misinformation. By not initiating any action against the BJP leaders, what kind of a message does the ruling party want to send?

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Governor’s conduct

Going by the manner in which some Governors conduct themselves, one really wonders whether they have been planted in these States to act with an agenda. The developments in Maharashtra, where all norms were cast aside, shows that Governors act more as members of the ruling party than as a constitutional head.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Centre Court at 100

The picture that celebrated the 100th anniversary of Centre Court (‘Sport’ page – “Galaxy of stars”, July 4) was rivetting. Wimbledon only conjures up the image of prestigious tennis. Of all the memorable images of Centre Court, it is perhaps Jana Novotna’s breakdown, where she cried on the shoulder of the Duchess of Kent after she lost to Steffi Graf in the 1993 Wimbledon final, that can count as the best. With the Centre Court being the most storied venue in tennis, commemorating 100 years of its existence is akin to commemorating the game itself.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai