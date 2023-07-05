Letters to The Editor — July 5, 2023

July 05, 2023 12:24 am | Updated July 04, 2023 11:07 pm IST

Parties and politics

Gone are the days when political morality and ideological fidelity mattered in Indian politics. Political opportunism has come to be seen as part of the game in politics. Ajit Pawar’s switchover to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance cannot be looked at in isolation from the BJP’s attempts to weaken secular and regional parties.

The BJP may have given Ajit Pawar the guarantee that the turncoats will get immunity from corruption cases, but the Shindes and the Ajit Pawars of the world cannot escape being seen as political pawns in the hands of the BJP.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Discontent and frustration in the Nationalist Congress Party have been brewing for a long time. Ajit Pawar took advantage of the situation and sensed the mood of many in the party cadre and made his political switch. The event has exposed the greed for power in many political parties. The development in Maharashtra has also introduced a hurdle in the Opposition’s quest for unity.

Ravi Mathur,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Paying by yuan

If the report about “Indian refiners” having begun paying for “some oil imports from Russia” in Chinese yuan (Page 1, July 4) is precise, then it is not clear yet what the stand of the Indian government is on this issue. Given the nature of its relationship with Beijing, New Delhi cannot afford to remain silent on efforts to internationalise the Chinese yuan in the name of buying Russian oil, especially if Indian refiners are involved in such deals. With India emerging as the largest buyer of seaborne Russian oil, it is ambiguous why India is not leveraging that strong position and insisting on payment in Indian rupees in stricter terms.

One hopes the Indian government will initiate tangible steps to prevent Indian refiners from making payments in currencies which do not suit India’s national interests.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

New name

The proposal to rename Lansdowne as Jaswantgarh, after rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, a hero of the 1962 war, could upset locals. The town was once known as ‘Kalaun Danda’, or hills surrounded by dark clouds. If the Cantonment Board wants to pay homage, it should take up the restoration of the native village of the war hero.

Sandeep Rawat

Chandigarh

White against green

Wimbledon does cast a deep spell on tennis players and spectators alike. While many players reckon Wimbledon to be their best stage, with a few of them even ending their glorious career on centre court, the Championships also have a special place in the minds of those across the world who watch it live and on TV.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

