Letters to The Editor — July 4, 2023

July 04, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Politics and propriety

Within days of the Prime Minister’s ‘vow’ during an address to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth workers in Madhya Pradesh to act firmly against those involved in corruption, a number of Nationalist Congress Party legislators have not only embraced the Eknath Shinde-led government but have also been handsomely rewarded with ministerial posts. One is not too sure whether the Prime Minister’s ‘guarantee’ of stern action against the corrupt forced them into what they did. There are several instances of those in the Opposition accused of corruption and under investigation being let off on their joining the BJP. This exposes the level of hypocrisy in the BJP and its strange unwillingness to act against the corrupt. After the developments in Maharashtra, people will take the Prime Minister’s resolve to fight against the corrupt with a ton of salt. In the pursuit of power and glory, political morality and ethics have taken a back seat.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

Even as the Pawar versus Pawar drama goes on shamelessly in Maharashtra, Manipur continues to burn. Has the much touted “double engine” sarkar left Manipur to its own fate? Flagging off trains should be the last thing on the Prime Minister’s mind when Manipur is battling for survival.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Despite strong calls for the dismissal of Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, political ego appears to be taking precedence over morals and propriety. When are our political leaders going to imbibe the right morals and propriety, overcoming narrow political and personal considerations?

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

Bengaluru

Wimbledon beckons

Every year for a fortnight, we all fall in love with tennis. The magic of Wimbledon lies in its ability to preserve its history and tradition while looking ahead. It is the spiritual home of the sport where traditions — the grass courts, the all-white clothing and the strawberries and cream — are upheld. Thank god for Wimbledon.

Suyodh Reddy,

Bengaluru